A few months ago, I wrote an article on the United States constitution and how it was framed at the beginning of the United States. This has inspired me to look into the constitution of North Dakota and how it was framed. North Dakota was part of the Dakota Territory created on March 2, 1861 by a bill signed by President Buchanan, which originally included both North and South Dakota, and most of Montana and Wyoming. Then congress created the Enabling Act on February 22, 1889, signed by President Cleveland which provided for creating four states including North and South Dakota, Montana and Washington. The Enabling Act provided that 75 delegates meet in Bismarck on July 4, 1889, to frame a constitution which would be submitted to voters in October that same year.

