Lost Ark Is Already One of Steam's Most Played Games

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Ark, the new MMO from Amazon Games and Smilegate, has had some issues around its launch like any new MMO typically does, but that hasn't stopped the game from already achieving an incredible milestone. According to concurrent player numbers gathered from Steam, the game has already become the second most-played...

comicbook.com

