Portland woman's cause of death revealed

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — Mary Odano, of Portland, died of hypothermia due to accidental exposure, according to David Singer,...

Cynthia Powers
2d ago

awe geeze why in the world was she out there alone in the cold and no one to check on her each day to help her, bless her soul poor ol gal.may her journey to the heavens be be fast rip

Charleen Morse
1d ago

How does that not sound suspicious at all? The women’s body was found by the maintenance area a week after being reported missing? That sounds like total BS because most places that have a maintenance area for the complex or apartment building the maintenance workers are there Monday through Friday or at least 2-3 days a week. So your telling me they didn’t see her or could find her? Police never searched around the property for clues? This doesn’t sound right AT ALL!

NEWS CENTER Maine

Westbrook teen reported missing since Sunday morning

WESTBROOK, Maine — UPDATE: The Westbrook Police Department reported Monday afternoon on their Facebook page that the teen had been found safe. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Westbrook police are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing by her family Sunday morning. Hajar Alzoubi was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, when she...
WESTBROOK, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pembroke woman's death ruled a homicide, officials say

PEMBROKE, Maine — The death of a 53-year-old Pembroke woman was ruled a homicide this week, officials say. A news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss stated Paula Johnson was found dead on Wednesday evening. The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to 515 Leighton Point...
PEMBROKE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man gets 12 years in prison for 1984 killing

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday and will serve 12 years in prison. Kirt Damon pleaded guilty for his involvement in the death of Dorothea Burke back in 1984. A judge then sentenced him to prison. A NEWS CENTER Maine photojournalist was in the courtroom when the sentence was issued.
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
#Portland Police#Cause Of Death
NEWS CENTER Maine

Guilford man indicted for attempted murder

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A Piscataquis County grand jury has indicted a Guilford man for Class A felony attempted murder and other charges in connection with an alleged assault at his home last month. Tory A. Littlefield, 41, also was indicted on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct with a...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Waterville man arrested after FBI agents allegedly find explosive devices at his home, court documents reveal

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man was arrested after agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found homemade "explosive devices" in his apartment. Early on Friday, FBI agents were seen at a home on Front Street near the intersection of Union St. An FBI spokeswoman, Kristen Setera, said the FBI arrested Xavier Pelkey, and he was taken into custody without incident.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: 2 injured in fight involving teens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police and school officials in Lewiston are investigating what led to a fight on Tuesday night, which left two people with injuries. Officers were dispatched to 99 Strawberry Avenue at 7:15 p.m. "for a report of a group of kids fighting," Lewiston police told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email Wednesday. Police said some of them were possibly armed with weapons.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man indicted in burning of Black church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Federal officials say a Maine man charged with setting fire to a Massachusetts church with a predominantly Black congregation was driven by racial animus. Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. He faces four counts of damaging religious property...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews battle fire at Bar Harbor's Bluenose Inn

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fire at Bar Harbor's Bluenose Inn. No injuries have been reported. The call for the fire was received at 2:30 p.m., according to officials with the Bar Harbor Fire Department. Flames were visible on a live Bar...
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine — from Florida

In this photo provided by Janet Williams, "Ashes" the cat, who had been lost by a Maine family since 2015, is held by Williams at Tampa International Airport, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, Maine, says she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been found nearly 1,500 miles away in Florida. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday, with Cilley planning to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport. (Janet Williams via AP)
TAMPA, FL
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

