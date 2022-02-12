Portland woman's cause of death revealed

In this photo provided by Janet Williams, "Ashes" the cat, who had been lost by a Maine family since 2015, is held by Williams at Tampa International Airport, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, Maine, says she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been found nearly 1,500 miles away in Florida. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday, with Cilley planning to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport. (Janet Williams via AP)

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO