Protests

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

By ROB GILLIES, MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 2 days ago

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
U.S. POLITICS
#Canada#Detroit#Canadian Border#Police#Protest#Ap
Shropshire Star

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Flint Journal

Canadian police move in to clear Ambassador Bridge blockade

WINDSOR, ONTARIO – Canadian police started act on a court order Saturday morning to remove protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge for six days. A Canadian judge ordered the convoy of truckers who are choking a key trade route between the U.S. and Canada to clear out by 7 p.m. Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Windsor Police Service said they started to enforce the injunction to clear out the remaining demonstrators.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Canada protests against Covid measures set to ramp up

A week-long occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates was set to ramp up Saturday with thousands of demonstrators expected to pile into Ottawa while other cities also braced for protests. The number of protesters in Ottawa had peaked at several thousand last Saturday, according to officials, before dwindling to a few hundred by midweek.
PROTESTS
Metro International

Angry Canada truckers block busiest bridge with U.S.; Trudeau faces grilling

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Angry Canadian truckers were blocking the busiest crossing with the United States on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to face legislators later in the day to discuss the growing crisis. Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic first arrived...
U.S. POLITICS
Protests
The Independent

When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?

The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.The truckers originally set out from Prince Rupert in the far east of British Columbia on 23 January to express their anger at the loss of vaccine exemption status for cross-border drivers, meaning that the unvaxxed returning from assignments in the US faced a gruelling 14-day quarantine period.The issue only ever affected around 16,000 hauliers – given that 85...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Judge orders protesters to end blockade of Ambassador Bridge; Ontario premier declares state of emergency, threatens fines, prison time

An Ontario court on Friday ordered protesters to end their blockade of a key bridge connecting Canada with the United States, as the country headed into a third weekend of “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations. The protests have paralyzed the capital, slowed traffic at the border and caused manufacturers on both sides of the crossing to reduce operations.
PROTESTS
WLNS

Backup continues at the Ambassador Bridge

UPDATE: (11:11 a.m.) — Truck drivers continue to block the Ambassador Bridge at the U.S. and Canadian border in protest of new COVID-19 mandates. Around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation – Metro Detroit tweeted out that the bridge was still closed and non-truck traffic should take the Windsor tunnel to cross over […]
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday night after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Michigan gov demands Canada 'immediately' reopen traffic on Ambassador Bridge: LIVE UPDATES

A report has emerged Thursday saying Premier Doug Ford is looking to speed up Ontario's reopening timeline as he faces pressure from local and provincial politicians. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba announced Thursday that "a demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry" connecting its province to Pembina, North Dakota.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
PROTESTS
MetroTimes

Canadian officials threaten truck protesters with forced removal if they don’t leave Ambassador Bridge

Canadian officials are done talking. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is seeking a court order on Friday to authorize him to forcibly remove protesters from the Ambassador Bridge. “The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Dilkens said at a news conference.
PROTESTS
BBC

Ambassador Bridge: Canada court orders end to trucker blockade

Protesters are still occupying a main crossing at Canada's border with the United States, despite a court ruling ordering them to leave. The injunction came into effect at 19:00 local time (midnight GMT) on Friday to end days of protests. Truckers are blockading Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link between...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end Canada’s truck protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked emergency powers to quell protests by truck drivers and others who have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. In invoking Canada’s Emergencies Act, which gives the federal government broad powers to restore order, Mr Trudeau...
PROTESTS

