Mayor Andre Dickens is moving forward with plans to convert the city jail into the Center for Diversion and Services, a 24-hour facility designed to increase the range of options available to police when responding to calls related to mental health issues, substance abuse, and extreme poverty. Dickens put forth two legislative items at the Feb.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO