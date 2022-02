STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Call it weather whiplash. If you were hoping Saturday’s warm temps would stick around, you’re out of luck. The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) issued a winter operations advisory for Sunday beginning at midnight due a storm set to enter our area. The storm could drop light to moderate snow on Sunday and create icy conditions Sunday night into Monday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO