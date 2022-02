The Lady Vols swept Vanderbilt with a 66-52 win in Knoxville and broke out a broom afterwards in the locker room. “I’m proud of our team today,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said Sunday. “I thought that we hung tough against a very gritty Vanderbilt team. They play so hard. And, you know, they don’t make things easy, that’s for sure. But, overall, I’m really proud of our team. 19 assists. We held them to 52 points. I think we did some good things.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO