What was a February birthday gift list like from my childhood in the 1950’s and in the 1960’s in Hurricane? A Mickey Mouse doll. A key with roller skates. A hula hoop. A slinky. A basketball and goal. Directions on how to do the “Twist”. A bicycle with book holder. A swing set. A Dr. Seuss book. A Barbie. A piano. A princess ring. An engraved over and under shotgun/rifle. An ancient MG convertible with no top. A formal evening gown and long-length gloves. High-top Converse sneakers. Red patent go-go boots and raincoat set. A mod watch with interchangeable bands. A set of hot rollers. Yes, I have definitely lived through some exciting fad and fashion times in America. Also this “stroll down memory lane” had me thinking that I had great parents and other relatives that made sure that my day was special each year. As I approach the last of the 60’s on the tenth, it is with a happy and a grateful heart that I know that I have also made my own sons and their spouses and their children feel special too in our family’s traditional birthday bashes. So bring on the cake with sparklers!

