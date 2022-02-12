Enjoy the Big Game at Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day of the Big Game and the day we find out who will hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. It is not too late to make plans for the day!

The Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton is going to have all you need to enjoy the game.

For $50.00 you can get three beers and all you can eat tailgating food like burgers, wings and chips!

Owner Matt Barnett said this is unique because they are not usually open on Sundays.

“We did it one other time before COVID and it was a good hit. We thought we’d bring it back now that we are allowed to have more people inside. We will have these three TV’s showing the game and a big screen as big as our front window with our projector on it. It is going to be a good time,” Barnett said.

It’s not too late to get tickets. You can get them through the rest of the weekend and at the door on Sunday!

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and will be open till the end of the game.

