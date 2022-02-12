ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Enjoy the Big Game at Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company

By Logan Ross
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkWhJ_0eCuBXCX00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day of the Big Game and the day we find out who will hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. It is not too late to make plans for the day!

The Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton is going to have all you need to enjoy the game.
For $50.00 you can get three beers and all you can eat tailgating food like burgers, wings and chips!
Owner Matt Barnett said this is unique because they are not usually open on Sundays.

“We did it one other time before COVID and it was a good hit. We thought we’d bring it back now that we are allowed to have more people inside. We will have these three TV’s showing the game and a big screen as big as our front window with our projector on it. It is going to be a good time,” Barnett said.

It’s not too late to get tickets. You can get them through the rest of the weekend and at the door on Sunday!
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and will be open till the end of the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Pizzeria’s are getting ready for The Big Game

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– What food is easy for any big football game? Pizza! Angelo’s Pizza is located in Princeton and Joe’s Pizza is in Bluefield, Tazewell County is serving up all types of pies for hungry customers. So how do they get ready? Well, Angelo’s Pizza manager Jenna Abballah says they actually prepped their kitchen […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee prepares for a busy Valentine’s Day

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Chocolates, flowers, and jewelry, that is what some see on Valentine’s Day but at Kenzies Kakes and Coffee, it is all about the sweets.  Kenzie’s Kakes has goodies galore, from chocolate-covered strawberries to cupcakes to cakes. While it is too late to place personalized orders, you can still get your hands on some […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Celebrating National Pizza Day brick oven style

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — February 9th is also known as National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate then visit one of Beckley’s oldest pizzerias? Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar has been around the pie long enough to know what makes a great pizza. From fresh dough, classic and not so classic toppings, homemade […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local movie theatre offers popcorn for Super Bowl Parties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Millions of American’s are planning Super Bowl parties this weekend. Those in our area can snag a special treat to add to their food spreads for the big game. Marquee Cinemas located in the Beckley Galleria will offer their movie theatre popcorn for take-out order. Dubbed “the pillow case”, the large […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
Princeton, WV
Lifestyle
WVNS

Black History Month: Sweet Thingz Cupcake Boutique

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A cupcake boutique opened in Bluefield during the pandemic. So, how did it manage? Sweet Thingz located in Bluefield, Mercer County is not your typical bakery. Owner Cindy Price opened her cupcake boutique during the pandemic in August 2020. She offers original cupcakes all made and named herself. If you’re a chocolate lover, […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — McDonald’s announced today, February 9, 2022, they will be returning the customer favorite Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to their menu nationwide on February 21st! McDonald’s has been serving the creamy, vanilla shake for over 50 years and for some it’s a sign winter will be ending sooner than […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hound#Food Drink#The Lombardi Trophy#Covid
WVNS

Local farmers feel impact of rising inflation

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years with one of the highest increases coming from at-home food prices and the cost of meat. Food prices rose over seven percent over a 12-month period beginning in January 2021 and, despite those rising costs, local farmers are not seeing the benefits. […]
AGRICULTURE
WVNS

WVDOH sponsors free STEAM bridge design contest for students

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest is underway! All West Virginia students grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to submit bridge designs for a chance to win cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $500. The contest is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Bridgewalk, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WVNS

Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team announced today they will be hosting a drive-thru testing, vaccine and booster clinic at Concord University on February 18, 2022. The clinic offers free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots to anyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available […]
HEALTH
WVNS

Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley, W.V. on February 17, 2022. The free testing and vaccination clinic will be held at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVU Tech kicking off homecoming week featuring free basketball games

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Tech in Beckley is hosting their homecoming week beginning Thursday, February 10, 2022. This year, students voted to bring back the 1950s as this year’s homecoming theme. The university is gearing up to bring students, alumni’s, and the community together all week long. Kicking off the events on […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

McKinley announces $15 million to enhance outdoor activity in WV

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Congressman David B. McKinley (WV-01) announced that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has disbursed $15,254,593 to West Virginia under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program. The WSRF program supports conservation that enhances hunting, fishing, and local outdoor recreational opportunities. It supports state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and […]
U.S. POLITICS
WVNS

The Marvel Center brings accessible daycare to the Meadow River Valley

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Childcare is a necessity for working families – yet hard to access in more rural areas across the Mountain State. One organization in the Meadow River Valley is looking to change that. The Marvel Center will open their own daycare center and after school program February 21, 2022 and they hope […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

WVU Tech hosts traveling Black History Month exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech took part in celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The campus welcomed a traveling Black History Month exhibit into their library. The exhibit was free to both students and the public. The self-guided tour featured stories from across the country focusing on black history. Administrators said […]
SOCIETY
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy