Police are investigating a fight involving DaBaby and Brandon Bills, the brother of the rapper’s ex, DaniLeigh, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Rolling Stone. The incident took place this past Wednesday, Feb. 9, at a Los Angeles bowling alley. TMZ first broke the story with video that appeared to show DaBaby — real name Jonathan Kirk — throwing the first punch at Bills. From there, the scuffle spilled out onto the bowling lanes, where Bills appeared to be outnumbered by Kirk and members of his entourage. While law enforcement showed up at the bowling alley after the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO