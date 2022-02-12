ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Longtime captain of Sandpiper passes away

 2 days ago
The longtime owner and operator of the Sandpiper passed away on Friday. Mary Dalby, 76, died in her Ottawa Hills home after suffering from progressive lung disease...

Dawn Blazey
1d ago

been on that beautiful boat. The lakes and all that run to them have lost a great Captain. Thank you SAND PIPER ❤

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

