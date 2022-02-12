Longtime captain of Sandpiper passes away
The longtime owner and operator of the Sandpiper passed away on Friday. Mary Dalby, 76, died in her Ottawa Hills home after suffering from progressive lung disease...www.wtol.com
been on that beautiful boat. The lakes and all that run to them have lost a great Captain. Thank you SAND PIPER ❤
