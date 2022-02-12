Super Bowl 56 betting

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night, a team celebration will temporarily take over a historic part of the city: the Hollywood Sign.
A temporary installation reading “Rams House” will be displayed over the iconic sign starting Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced following the game. In a partnership of the city, the Rams, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust, it will be up through Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSuper Bowl LVI: Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Gets Engaged on Field After VictoryKanye West, Cher, Nick Jonas Celebrate Rams' Nail-Biting Super Bowl LVI WinCritic's Notebook:...
