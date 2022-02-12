ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Super Bowl 56 betting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first super bowl of the online era is upon us and...

Las Vegas Sun

Throwback claw game grabs attention at Las Vegas casinos

After the claw scooped up a plastic ball with a cash prize inside, a few tense moments started for California resident Dottie Dudley at Circa Las Vegas. Dudley, playing the game with her husband, Rich, could barely contain her excitement as the clenched claw moved — in a herky-jerky manner — toward a basket.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxla.com

Super Bowl 2022: Parking near SoFi Stadium costing fans more than $500

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans going to Super Bowl LVI are paying some of the most expensive prices in history for a ticket, but they’re also seeing sky-high prices for parking near SoFi Stadium. On the morning of Super Sunday, FOX 11's cameras caught Inglewood residents offering up their driveways...
NFL
kusi.com

Why online gambling continues to be illegal in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Super Bowl remains one of America’s biggest sporting events. That means a lot of people will be placing big bets on the sporting games — unless you’re in California, where sports betting is still illegal. Why is this? Felix Taverna, Host...
GAMBLING
kusi.com

San Diego Photographer, John Biever, shot every Super Bowl since 1967

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Biever shot his 56th Super Bowl game this past Sunday. Biever is the only photographer that has shot all 55 Super Bowls starting with the first one in 1967. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with the iconic photographer himself, John...
NFL
kusi.com

Pro football star Don Horn reflects on past Super Bowls

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Don Horn is a former American football player, a quarterback in the National Football League for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and San Diego Chargers. Horn himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to reflect on...
NFL
kusi.com

NFL Honors awards recap with Coach Gardinera

SCRIPPS RANCH (KUSI) – The Los Angeles Chargers and the NFL invited the entire Scripps Ranch High School Varsity football team to the NFL Honors on Feb. 10 at SoFi Stadium. Scripps Ranch Head Coach Marlon Gardinera joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to recap the event.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

MGM Has Some Really Good News for Las Vegas Strip Rival Caesars

MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report stand as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox of the casino world. The two companies tower over their Las Vegas rivals, battling for the same customers and endlessly trying to one-up each other.
GAMBLING
kusi.com

Legoland California debuts record-breaking SoFi Stadium model

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – It’s Super Bowl Weekend!. Legoland California is celebrating with its very own version of SoFi Stadium!. Legoland’s Senior Media Relations Manager, Jake Gonzalez, showed off the record-breaking display on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. Some more fun facts about the final build:. •...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheStreet

Super Bowl Gives Las Vegas Strip Rivals Caesars and MGM a Big Win

The Super Bowl marked Las Vegas's official return to normal. It was the first major event held in the city since Nevada dropped its indoor mask mandate. That removed a major barrier for people wanting to visit the city famous for excess, not for carefully managing a pandemic. That led...
NFL
KTLA.com

StubHub explains why tickets to Super Bowl LVI are the most expensive yet

Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are the most expensive in Super Bowl history with prices starting above $3,000. StubHub‘s North American General Manager Askshay Khanna explains what’s driving prices up, how to avoid scams and whether it’s possible to find a deal in the final hours before game time.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Sign to Transform Into “Rams House” Installation Following Super Bowl Win

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night, a team celebration will temporarily take over a historic part of the city: the Hollywood Sign. A temporary installation reading “Rams House” will be displayed over the iconic sign starting Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced following the game. In a partnership of the city, the Rams, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust, it will be up through Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSuper Bowl LVI: Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Gets Engaged on Field After VictoryKanye West, Cher, Nick Jonas Celebrate Rams' Nail-Biting Super Bowl LVI WinCritic's Notebook:...
NFL
The Spun

Look: The Logo For Super Bowl 57 Has Been Revealed

Super Bowl LVI may have ended less than 24 hours ago, but the logo for Super Bowl LVII has already been released. With the big game headed to Glendale, Arizona, the Super Bowl logo designers decided to incorporate desert and canyon imagery into the emblem for the event. Here’s a...
NFL

