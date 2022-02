Last year, beating Barbora Krejcikova in the final, Garbine Muguruza conquered the WTA tournament in Dubai expressing an excellent level of play. After the disappointment gained at the Australian Open, where she left the first Grand Slam of the year in the second round, the Spaniard will return to the field in Dubai and will face one of the players coming from the qualifiers on her debut.

