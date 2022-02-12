ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Theis (recently traded) is questionable for Sunday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Celtics news & rumors: Daniel Theis a ‘savvy’ addition; No on Robin Lopez

While the NBA Trade Deadline was underwhelming for some Boston Celtics fans, it was a quite productive one for Brad Stevens, who feels he made his team better. Along with the acquisition of Derrick White, who already made his mark on the team with an impressive debut against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics are bringing back big man Daniel Theis who they acquired in the deal for Dennis Schröder.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Theis, Schröder, Roster Openings, TPEs

New Celtics center Daniel Theis waived his 15% trade kicker as part of the trade that sent him from Houston back to Boston, reports Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype (Twitter link). Theis gave up $3MM+ as a result of that decision, since the bonus would’ve been worth 15% of the amount of guaranteed money left on his contract. At the time of the trade, the big man was still owed $20MM+ in guaranteed money over the next two-and-a-half seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Theis
FanSided

5 reasons why Daniel Theis makes the Boston Celtics contenders

Just before the close of this year’s NBA trade deadline, Brad Stevens made a move that could help to shape the C’s season down the stretch. In a deal that sent Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando to Houston, Daniel Theis would be sent back to where it all began in Boston.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what Lakers offered Celtics at trade deadline for Schroder, per report

Former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder was the subject of many rumors in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline before ultimately getting dealt from Boston to the Houston Rockets in a multi-player deal. The Rockets acquired Schorder, center Enes Freedom and forward Bruno Fernando and sent...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics - Houston Rockets trade swapping Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando for Daniel Theis reportedly complete

The trade sending veteran big man Daniel Theis back to the Boston Celtics in exchange for reserve point guard Dennis Schroder, center Enes Kanter Freedom and back-up big Bruno Fernando to the Houston Rockets is finally complete. according to new reporting from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Fiegen. Evidently, the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Atlanta#Boston
FanSided

3 reasons the Boston Celtics will sign Isaiah Thomas

As it stands right now, the Boston Celtics have four open roster spots: three standard, and one two-way slot to fill. Many C’s fans keep daydreaming about the day Isaiah Thomas comes home. We are nearly five years removed from the last time IT4 laced up for the Celts....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers, Warriors interested in Goran Dragic

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
NESN

What Celtics’ Eighth Straight Win Means For Eastern Conference Chances

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA. Before Sunday afternoon’s matinee showdown with the Atlanta Hawks the Celtics already had the league’s longest win streak. They extended it to eight with an impressive comeback performance. The Celtics were down double-digits for much of the contest...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Big Nets welcome to Ben Simmons and his fiancée

At every press conference where he introduces draft picks, free agents and players acquired in trade, Sean Marks opens his remarks by welcoming their families ... by name. It’s part of the culture the organization has tried to imbue. And then there’s what might be called the care packages...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy