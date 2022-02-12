Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable Sunday

While the NBA Trade Deadline was underwhelming for some Boston Celtics fans, it was a quite productive one for Brad Stevens, who feels he made his team better. Along with the acquisition of Derrick White, who already made his mark on the team with an impressive debut against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics are bringing back big man Daniel Theis who they acquired in the deal for Dennis Schröder.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO