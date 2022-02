A highlight of my time with Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been encountering Chansey. The adorable pink egg Pokemon has always been a favorite of mine, and the thought of finding one out in the wild was one of the reasons I was so excited to jump into Game Freak's latest adventure. After all, you can physically see Pokemon roaming around in the wild in the Hisui region, which makes it all the more exhilarating when you do meet with a critter you have your heart set on catching. The first Chansey I happen to run into, though, is unlike any I've seen before. The familiar pink form stops me dead in my tracks. As well as being far larger than normal, I catch sight of her intimating fiery red eyes that can only mean one thing: This is an alpha Chansey. I have to catch it… but if only it were that easy.

