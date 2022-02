The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up some major new battles and challenges for Naofumi Iwatani and his party, and the series showed off what to expect with the newest trailer for the second season! It's been quite a rough wait for the second season of the series as following the release of the debut season, it was confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero would not only be returning for a second season, but a third one too. It was originally supposed to return last fall, but was unfortunately delayed until a release in later this spring.

