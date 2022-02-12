Cole lifts Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 79-58

Georgia added three new commitments on National Signing Day earlier this month, including. Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker EJ Lightsey chose the Dawgs. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect de-committed from Florida in December after Dan Mullen and his staff were let go. While South Carolina made a push, Georgia positioned itself well by getting Lightsey on campus for an official visit on Jan. 21, leading to Lightsey canceling plans to visit the Gamecocks the following weekend. The hard-hitting, athletic Peach State defender also held offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, and Michigan among a number of other programs.

