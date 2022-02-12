ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Cole lifts Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 79-58

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Vince Cole had a career-high 28 points as Coastal Carolina routed Georgia Southern 79-58 on Saturday. Cole made 6 of 8 3-pointers. Rudi Williams had 18 points and eight assists...

www.cbssports.com

