Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Likely To Step Above $350

By Azeez Mustapha
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin Cash price is recovering from the daily low of $312 level as the price remains within the short-term bullish trend. BCH/USD is trading within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after touching the daily low at $312. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin Cash is changing hands at...

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Plunges Below $125

According to the daily, the Litecoin price prediction shows that LTC is yet to climb above the 9-day moving average. LTC/USD is currently struggling to gather momentum within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the nearest key level of support remains at $120, but if the coin breakdown with a daily candle closes below this level, it may slide below the 21-day moving average.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC to test bulls conviction

Bitcoin price is likely to retrace another 8% and tag the daily demand zone, extending from $36,398 to $38,895. Ethereum price seems to have found a support level at $2,823, suggesting a slowdown of the downtrend. Ripple price trades comfortably above the 50% retracement level at $0.731, possibly sliding lower.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Hashrate Climbs To New High As Price Recovers Above $42,000

Bitcoin’s hash rate has continued its recent climb, riding the waves to new highs. The digital asset that has been suffering following the market crash seems to only be suffering in price as it has kept up the pace in other avenues. Coming out of the weekend, bitcoin has recorded a significant spike in its hash rate, leading to a new high of 248.11TH/s in a period of 24 hours.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin network grows stronger as hash rate jumps to new ATH

The price of Bitcoin could be on a downtrend, but the Bitcoin network continues to grow stronger. The Bitcoin network hash rate reached a record high of 248.11M TH/s on February 12, 2022. The rise in this metric could be attributed to the rapid increase in the number of global...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s Why Ethereum (ETH) Could Have a Larger Market Than Bitcoin (BTC), According to Morgan Stanley Analyst

An analyst from banking giant Morgan Stanley says that Ethereum (ETH) could ultimately have a larger market than Bitcoin (BTC). According to a report seen by Barron’s, Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo argues that Ethereum is distinguishable enough from other crypto assets that it can be considered as a separate investment from Bitcoin.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Rallies on the Horizon for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Coin Bureau

One popular crypto analyst foresees imminent breakouts for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the latest update from Coin Bureau, pseudonymous host Guy tells his 1,940,000 subscribers that he sees a small bull flag for the largest crypto asset by market cap. Bull flags are technical patterns consisting...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB/USD set to break above $430 soon

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD is currently trading at $a407. The Binance Coin price is up today, as we have hit the $390 support after a greater decline overnight. The BNB/USD pair will look to recoup some of the damage now that sellers are spent. Day traders...
STOCKS
CNBC

Crypto bull Tom Lee lays out risks to $200,000 bitcoin price target: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tom Lee of Fundstrat explains the upside and downside risks to bitcoin throughout 2022 and the firm's $200,000 price target.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

BTC Charted a Bearish Double-Top, Now Facing Critical Support (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Following green days, Bitcoin encountered resistance at $45K. Together with the negative momentum of the global markets, Bitcoin got heavily rejected and retraced below $42K. Looking at the Stablecoin Supply Ratio, there is a substantial amount of ‘dry powder’ sitting aside, indicating the potential buying power. Meanwhile, the price action sees a pullback phase back to the latest crossed dynamic resistance level. All in all, this short-term correction is a healthy step for a reliable price recovery.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

While Bitcoin drops, NFTs soar: Footprint Analytics Monthly Report

December’s crypto market slowdown became a full downturn in January. DeFi activity shrunk while the prices of BTC and ETH dropped. However, one asset grew faster than ever. According to Footprint Analytics, DeFi‘s TVL failed to exceed $300 billion, instead dropping to $204.79 billion, a 22% decline MoM. BTC and ETH crashed again, while NFT market volume soared to a new high in January, up 239%.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Technical Pattern Signaling That Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls in the Lead With Big Rallies Ahead: Analyst Nicholas Merten

Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that Bitcoin is flashing signs of an upcoming rally and that BTC bulls are set to overtake bears. In a new strategy session, the host of DataDash tells his 509,000 subscribers that Bitcoin is not in a bear market and that we shouldn’t be fooled by the top crypto by market cap’s recent stagnant price action.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC consolidates below $42,500, ready to move lower?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD broke $42,500 local support yesterday. Consolidation continues since midnight. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen another push lower over the last 24 hours break the $42,500 local support. Therefore, BTC/USD is likely headed even lower, with the next support around $41,000 likely being the target.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Settles Below $0.80 Level

The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is facing the south as further downside may likely cross below the 9-day moving average. XRP/USD is sliding towards the 9-day moving average as the coin prepares to revisit the support level of $0.75 before it could start a new increase. After struggling to reach the $0.91 high, the Ripple price begins a steady decline towards the south. Therefore, as the coin faces the bearish movement, it may target the support at $0.75 as the price could move into a short-term bearish zone.
