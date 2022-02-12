ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

West Virginia New Jobs Coalition focuses on Invest in West Virginia

WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M3Sb_0eCuA4pK00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Invest in West Virginia, that is the word the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition is trying to get out to people in the Mountain State.

A handful of people gathered at Crossroads mall on Saturday, February 12, 2022, to go door to door in the Beckley area with the goal of getting the word out on the importance of investing in West Virginia.
Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action said they are encouraging people to contact their Senators and let them know that the state needs investments in schools, healthcare, roads, bridges and broadband.

“It’s important to me because young people are leaving the state because there is not economic and job opportunities available to them. We need to really invest in our young people and our economy. West Virginia has powered this nation for a century, and now we want to be apart of the new energy economy,” Zuckett said.

Zuckett added this wasn’t just a Beckley area event, it was a statewide canvas with sights in Huntington, Charleston, Morgantown and Martinsburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 3

Related
WVNS

Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley, W.V. on February 17, 2022. The free testing and vaccination clinic will be held at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team announced today they will be hosting a drive-thru testing, vaccine and booster clinic at Concord University on February 18, 2022. The clinic offers free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots to anyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available […]
HEALTH
WVNS

McKinley announces $15 million to enhance outdoor activity in WV

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Congressman David B. McKinley (WV-01) announced that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has disbursed $15,254,593 to West Virginia under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program. The WSRF program supports conservation that enhances hunting, fishing, and local outdoor recreational opportunities. It supports state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Business
State
West Virginia State
City
Martinsburg, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: I-64 East remains closed in Greenbrier County

2/14/22 10 a.m. update: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, I-64 eastbound remains closed after an accident involving hazardous materials last night. Traffic is still being directed through Rt. 60 East at this time. Drivers are asked to be cautious. Stay tuned to 59News as we keep you updated. 2/13/22 7:30 p.m. update: The Greenbrier County […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Congresswoman Miller sponsors ‘Girls In Sports’ Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced her co-sponsorship of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act today, February 14, 2022. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is designed to make sure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by ensuring that school […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Alderson Town Clock is finally ticking

ALDERSON, W.V. (WVNS) – The town of Alderson received an eagerly awaited upgrade to Main Street yesterday, February 9, 2022, with great weather on top of it all. The Alderson Town Clock Project Fundraiser was made possible entirely by donations from people who wanted to see an improvement to the town. The Town clock was […]
ALDERSON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#New Energy#Wvns#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Pizzeria’s are getting ready for The Big Game

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– What food is easy for any big football game? Pizza! Angelo’s Pizza is located in Princeton and Joe’s Pizza is in Bluefield, Tazewell County is serving up all types of pies for hungry customers. So how do they get ready? Well, Angelo’s Pizza manager Jenna Abballah says they actually prepped their kitchen […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

WVDOH sponsors free STEAM bridge design contest for students

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest is underway! All West Virginia students grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to submit bridge designs for a chance to win cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $500. The contest is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Bridgewalk, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

GVAC nears completion; wants your help in naming one employee

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A highly anticipated community center is almost complete in Greenbrier County. The final touches are being put on the Greenbrier Valley aquatic Center in Lewisburg. As they wait for the doors to open the center introduced a very special employee. The center wants the community to help in naming their pool […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Natural Resources Police now hiring

ROMNEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced today they are hiring. Applicants will be tested for their physical ability on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Romney Wellness Center located in Romney, WV. The physical portion of the hiring process tests applicants upper body strength, running endurance and […]
ROMNEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WVNS

The Marvel Center brings accessible daycare to the Meadow River Valley

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Childcare is a necessity for working families – yet hard to access in more rural areas across the Mountain State. One organization in the Meadow River Valley is looking to change that. The Marvel Center will open their own daycare center and after school program February 21, 2022 and they hope […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Bluefield State establishes Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield State College announced Tuesday, February 8, 2022, a $200,000 gift to establish the Pete Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology. Pete Sternloff’s donation will go toward a new music center in the Bluefield State College Library. Sternloff, a local businessman and jazz musician, said he hopes the center will help […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Local farmers feel impact of rising inflation

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years with one of the highest increases coming from at-home food prices and the cost of meat. Food prices rose over seven percent over a 12-month period beginning in January 2021 and, despite those rising costs, local farmers are not seeing the benefits. […]
AGRICULTURE
WVNS

WV Public Service Commission fines Suddenlink $2.2 million and orders a West Virginia call center

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission today, February 9, 2022, issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s quality of service. The investigation found that Suddenlink failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia customers. The investigation also revealed that Suddenlink had intentionally lowered its maintenance work and […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Black History Month: West Virginia State Baptist Convention

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– One local Baptist convention is still serving its community after more than 100 years. The West Virginia Baptist State Convention started in the 1870s. The first conference was actually organized in 1878 in Charleston, West Virginia. Now, the convention is held at the Hilltop Baptist Center located in Hilltop, just outside of […]
HILLTOP, WV
WVNS

New grant prompts classroom garden competition in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Schools received a grant from the Office of Child Nutrition to expand their nutrition education. From there, the school system set up a county-wide classroom poster contest where elementary classrooms designed their own dream garden. “We really wanted to increase access to healthy food for the students and have […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy