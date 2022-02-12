West Virginia New Jobs Coalition focuses on Invest in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Invest in West Virginia, that is the word the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition is trying to get out to people in the Mountain State.

A handful of people gathered at Crossroads mall on Saturday, February 12, 2022, to go door to door in the Beckley area with the goal of getting the word out on the importance of investing in West Virginia.

Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action said they are encouraging people to contact their Senators and let them know that the state needs investments in schools, healthcare, roads, bridges and broadband.

“It’s important to me because young people are leaving the state because there is not economic and job opportunities available to them. We need to really invest in our young people and our economy. West Virginia has powered this nation for a century, and now we want to be apart of the new energy economy,” Zuckett said.

Zuckett added this wasn’t just a Beckley area event, it was a statewide canvas with sights in Huntington, Charleston, Morgantown and Martinsburg.

