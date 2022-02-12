ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee prepares for a busy Valentine’s Day

By Logan Ross
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270yI8_0eCu9wxh00

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Chocolates, flowers, and jewelry, that is what some see on Valentine’s Day but at Kenzies Kakes and Coffee, it is all about the sweets.

Kenzie’s Kakes has goodies galore, from chocolate-covered strawberries to cupcakes to cakes. While it is too late to place personalized orders, you can still get your hands on some of the goodies!

“We are going to have as many chocolate-covered strawberries, dozens, and half dozens, we are going to have cakes ready, cupcakes, baby cakes, brownies. We are going to have the coolers totally full so hopefully, all-day Saturday and all-day Monday people can come in and get their Valentine’s Day goodies even if it’s last minute,” said Mackenzie Brogan the owner of Kenzie’s Kakes.

Kenzie’s Kakes recently moved from their old home in the School of Harmony to right off of Ritter Drive in Beaver. Brogan said it has made a world of difference, especially around the holidays.

“Being on the main road has helped us a ton, having the big hot pink sign out on the road has really gotten our name out there. With the increased business also means an increase in word of mouth. It’s been great.”

While this time of year might be busy and sometimes stressful, it is critical for small business especially local bakeries.

“Our holiday seasons are the hardest times to get through based on our work time frame, you know our hours are long and our bodies are tired but that is really what gets us through the year. Christmas, Thanksgiving and Valentines day, those are our big ones,” said Brogan.

While Brogans name might be on the sign, it takes a village to get through all the orders and make sure everyone has a happy stomach come February 14th .

“My name might be on the sign, but this is absolutely not me. I have incredible bakers, I have chocolate people who are talented at that, I have great decorators our baristas are great, our customer service up front. It is really a group effort, and I could not do it without all of them,” said Brogan.

Kenzie’s Kakes will open at 7 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Enjoy the Big Game at Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day of the Big Game and the day we find out who will hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. It is not too late to make plans for the day! The Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton is going to have all you need to enjoy […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Pizzeria’s are getting ready for The Big Game

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– What food is easy for any big football game? Pizza! Angelo’s Pizza is located in Princeton and Joe’s Pizza is in Bluefield, Tazewell County is serving up all types of pies for hungry customers. So how do they get ready? Well, Angelo’s Pizza manager Jenna Abballah says they actually prepped their kitchen […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Celebrating National Pizza Day brick oven style

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — February 9th is also known as National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate then visit one of Beckley’s oldest pizzerias? Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar has been around the pie long enough to know what makes a great pizza. From fresh dough, classic and not so classic toppings, homemade […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, WV
WVNS

Black History Month: Sweet Thingz Cupcake Boutique

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A cupcake boutique opened in Bluefield during the pandemic. So, how did it manage? Sweet Thingz located in Bluefield, Mercer County is not your typical bakery. Owner Cindy Price opened her cupcake boutique during the pandemic in August 2020. She offers original cupcakes all made and named herself. If you’re a chocolate lover, […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Local movie theatre offers popcorn for Super Bowl Parties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Millions of American’s are planning Super Bowl parties this weekend. Those in our area can snag a special treat to add to their food spreads for the big game. Marquee Cinemas located in the Beckley Galleria will offer their movie theatre popcorn for take-out order. Dubbed “the pillow case”, the large […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — McDonald’s announced today, February 9, 2022, they will be returning the customer favorite Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to their menu nationwide on February 21st! McDonald’s has been serving the creamy, vanilla shake for over 50 years and for some it’s a sign winter will be ending sooner than […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Food Drink#Kenzies Kakes#Coffee#The School Of Harmony#Brogans
WVNS

Local farmers feel impact of rising inflation

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years with one of the highest increases coming from at-home food prices and the cost of meat. Food prices rose over seven percent over a 12-month period beginning in January 2021 and, despite those rising costs, local farmers are not seeing the benefits. […]
AGRICULTURE
WVNS

Black History Month Feature: Culture Awakened

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– We continue to put black-owned businesses in the spotlight this month. However, business owners want your support year-round and not only 28 days out of the year. Culture Awakened, located on Bland Street in Bluefield, Mercer County, is your one-stop shop for all-natural home, bath, and hair-care products. Owner Leona Graves, hand-makes […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

The Marvel Center brings accessible daycare to the Meadow River Valley

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Childcare is a necessity for working families – yet hard to access in more rural areas across the Mountain State. One organization in the Meadow River Valley is looking to change that. The Marvel Center will open their own daycare center and after school program February 21, 2022 and they hope […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Woman turns to God after addiction almost costs her everything

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Addiction continues to be a struggle for people across the nation, and the fight to help those who suffer because of it continues, especially here in Appalachia. In Tazewell County, Pastor Steve Branch put his church on the front lines of battling addiction with Destiny Outreach Ministries. We at 59News have […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WVNS

Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley, W.V. on February 17, 2022. The free testing and vaccination clinic will be held at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team announced today they will be hosting a drive-thru testing, vaccine and booster clinic at Concord University on February 18, 2022. The clinic offers free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots to anyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available […]
HEALTH
WVNS

WVU Tech hosts traveling Black History Month exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech took part in celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The campus welcomed a traveling Black History Month exhibit into their library. The exhibit was free to both students and the public. The self-guided tour featured stories from across the country focusing on black history. Administrators said […]
SOCIETY
WVNS

Destiny Outreach Ministries breaking the chains of addiction

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Addiction continues to be a struggle for people across the nation, and the fight to help those who suffer because of it continues, especially here in Appalachia. In Tazewell County, Pastor Steve Branch put his church on the front lines of battling addiction with Destiny Outreach Ministries. We at 59News have […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVDOH sponsors free STEAM bridge design contest for students

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest is underway! All West Virginia students grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to submit bridge designs for a chance to win cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $500. The contest is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Bridgewalk, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVSOM looking for Community Care Corps. volunteers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new program is looking for volunteers to make a difference in one local county. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is accepting applications for volunteers for their Community Care Corps. Services may include helping elderly residents run errands, complete household and yard duties, pet care, technology assistance or companionship. […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WVU Tech kicking off homecoming week featuring free basketball games

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Tech in Beckley is hosting their homecoming week beginning Thursday, February 10, 2022. This year, students voted to bring back the 1950s as this year’s homecoming theme. The university is gearing up to bring students, alumni’s, and the community together all week long. Kicking off the events on […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy