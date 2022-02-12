Mahoning Co. water leak causes low pressures for some
(WKBN) — Water customers in the Jackson-Milton and Craig Beach areas are being asked to conserve water after a leak Saturday.
The Mahoning County Metro Water Sewer District said Saturday that water pressure is low because of a leak in the system.Liverpool Township fire crews helping residents during water break
It asks people to keep usage to a minimum until water is fully restored.
Anyone with questions or who has observed leaks in the system should call the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department at 330-793-5514.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0