Mahoning Co. water leak causes low pressures for some

(WKBN) — Water customers in the Jackson-Milton and Craig Beach areas are being asked to conserve water after a leak Saturday.

The Mahoning County Metro Water Sewer District said Saturday that water pressure is low because of a leak in the system.

It asks people to keep usage to a minimum until water is fully restored.

Anyone with questions or who has observed leaks in the system should call the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department at 330-793-5514.

