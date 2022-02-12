ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

List Of Producers For Last Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

By Joseph Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy from Denver, Colorado. *...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dakota Kai & Pete Dunne’s WWE 2K22 Rating Revealed

While a full ratings reveal is scheduled for this Tuesday, WWE 2K22 continues revealing some ratings single handedly. Today is Dakota Kai and Pete Dunne’s turn. Dakota Kai’s in game overall rating will be a 79, her highest yet and a considerable update from the 73 she received on WWE 2K20. Pete Dunne is rated 81, a slight increase from his overall rating from the previous WWE game.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.11.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.
WWE
Fightful

Women's Tag Team Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Another match has been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Last Friday night on SmackDown after announcing that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey was forced to defend herself against Sonya Deville after the WWE Official tried to attack her. Flair left the ring unscathed while Deville was treated to an armbar.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Early Ratings For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Are In

According to a report from Spoiler TV, Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.075 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.053 million viewers, while the second hour drew an estimated 2.096 million viewers. The show brought in a 0.5 in the 18 – 49 demographic. NBC’s...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Goldberg Addresses Comeback Criticism and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Goldberg told Cole to not take this personally and that he loves him like a brother. Cole then said there are whispers out there and that this might be one comeback too many. "See that's the problem over the past couple of years, that I've listened to those people and let that throw me off my game. I don't give a damn what anybody thinks. Not you, not Roman Reigns, no one. As far as comebacks are concerned, this one is going to stick, and this one is going to call upon the old Goldberg you remember." Cole then brought up the match that was supposed to happen two years ago and Reigns saying this is a very different time.
WWE
