Doctors say “stay safe” during Super Bowl celebrations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — With it being Superbowl weekend, that means a lot of watch parties and large gatherings. Doctors say although COVID-19 cases are slowly decreasing now, people should still take precautions.

Health experts at Meritus Health say they’ve recognized a pattern of increasing cases after holidays or events with big gatherings. However, he says this weekend may not be different, so this is not the time to let your guard down.

“So the Superbowl is no different. We expect that with a lot of large gatherings, the risk of transmitting covid could be high. So we want to do everything we can to encourage our community to be safe in small locations, wearing and mask and doing your best just to keep yourself and others safe and healthy,” said Aaron George, Chief Medical Officer for Meritus Health.

Dr. George also says he’s encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. And if you have concerns about the vaccine, you should speak to your doctor.

