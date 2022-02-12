ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Doctors say “stay safe” during Super Bowl celebrations

By Ya-Marie Sesay
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4bwg_0eCu9eJr00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — With it being Superbowl weekend, that means a lot of watch parties and large gatherings. Doctors say although COVID-19 cases are slowly decreasing now, people should still take precautions.

Avoiding foodborne illnesses this Super Bowl Sunday

Health experts at Meritus Health say they’ve recognized a pattern of increasing cases after holidays or events with big gatherings. However, he says this weekend may not be different, so this is not the time to let your guard down.

“So the Superbowl is no different. We expect that with a lot of large gatherings, the risk of transmitting covid could be high. So we want to do everything we can to encourage our community to be safe in small locations, wearing and mask and doing your best just to keep yourself and others safe and healthy,” said Aaron George, Chief Medical Officer for Meritus Health.

Dr. George also says he’s encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. And if you have concerns about the vaccine, you should speak to your doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid patient dies after wife fought hospital to keep him on ventilator

A Covid patient whose wife sued a hospital to win him more time on a ventilator, has died, his family says.Scott Quiner was 55. He died on Saturday at a hospital in Houston, Texas, the family’s lawyer Marjorie Holsten said, and was on a ventilator at the time. The lawyer did not elaborate on how Mr Quiner died.“On behalf of the family of Scott Quiner, I would like to thank the public for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” Ms Holsten said in a statement.“The family now requests privacy while they grieve the loss of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Super Bowl Sunday#American Football#Meritus Health#Superbowl#Covid#Wdvm25 Dcw50
romper.com

Are Emergency Rooms More Dangerous For Kids During A Covid Surge?

“Be careful. I don’t want to have to take you to the emergency room.”. It’s an admonishment that nearly every caregiver has delivered at some point to their children. For good reason — no one wants an injury or a trip to the hospital. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, the warning has been delivered with a darker edge.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIII TV3

How to stay safe using your space heater during the winter

TEXAS, USA — With the weather outside getting colder, inside we're trying to stay as warm as we can. Which leads to many of us pulling out our trusty space heaters. While turning these on may be easy, it is important to ask yourself: Am I using this correctly?
TEXAS STATE
KSLTV

Doctor suggests game plan for Super Bowl gatherings

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re headed to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination, and mask up inside the stadium. But, what about those of us who are getting together with friends to watch the game?. With no...
NFL
foxla.com

K9s helping to keep LAX safe during Super Bowl weekend

Thousands of people will travel through LAX this weekend for the Super Bowl. Security is a top priority for officials at LAX. Several K9s and their handlers have been brought in to help make sure everything runs smoothly.
NFL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sheriffs Offer Tips to Stay Safe Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl weekend is just about here. The Broome County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook with a few safety reminders for anyone drinking alcohol while watching the game. The Office recommends appointing a designated driver, providing plenty of food, preparing non-alcoholic drinks, and being prepared to call taxis or ride-share service vehicles.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Effingham Radio

Doctors Learning COVID May Impact Male Reproductive System

Doctors are learning that catching the coronavirus could impact the male reproductive system. That’s Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System. He says the COVID shot does not affect fertility, pointing to a new study that followed thousands of couples who were trying to get pregnant. There was no difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nbc24.com

Area Office on Aging reminds seniors to stay safe during winter weather

TOLEDO, Ohio — As winter weather enters our region, the Area Office on Aging wants to remind seniors to stay inside and for the community to check in on loved ones. “Remain indoors during the storm. Go out only if you absolutely have to - it must be an emergency," said Regina Russell, the Area Office on Aging's director of plan for home. “Be safe. Stay indoors. Keep warm.”
TOLEDO, OH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy