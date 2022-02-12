ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported yesterday that billboards for WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia show Lita and Becky Lynch, which is the first time women were used to promote a show there. Since then, several other WWE talents have commented on the news and that’s where the story gets a little bizarre....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Liv Morgan
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.11.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Elimination Chamber#Billboards#Combat#Nxtuk#Blairbaldwinwwe
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE SmackDown Tapings For Next Week

The February 18 Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Below are full spoilers- * The face-off between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the episode. This was basic trash talking between the two, not a long segment at all and no fighting. Goldberg came out to his longer entrance from his dressing room, with pyro and all.
WWE
Fightful

Women's Tag Team Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Another match has been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Last Friday night on SmackDown after announcing that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey was forced to defend herself against Sonya Deville after the WWE Official tried to attack her. Flair left the ring unscathed while Deville was treated to an armbar.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Goldberg Addresses Comeback Criticism and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Goldberg told Cole to not take this personally and that he loves him like a brother. Cole then said there are whispers out there and that this might be one comeback too many. "See that's the problem over the past couple of years, that I've listened to those people and let that throw me off my game. I don't give a damn what anybody thinks. Not you, not Roman Reigns, no one. As far as comebacks are concerned, this one is going to stick, and this one is going to call upon the old Goldberg you remember." Cole then brought up the match that was supposed to happen two years ago and Reigns saying this is a very different time.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Seth Rollins On Why He Wore His Shield Gear For Match With Roman Reigns

In an interview with Claibs Online on Super Bowl Radio Row (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins spoke about why he came out in his Shield gear for his match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Rollins would eventually win the match via disqualification, only to get attacked by Reigns...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dakota Kai & Pete Dunne’s WWE 2K22 Rating Revealed

While a full ratings reveal is scheduled for this Tuesday, WWE 2K22 continues revealing some ratings single handedly. Today is Dakota Kai and Pete Dunne’s turn. Dakota Kai’s in game overall rating will be a 79, her highest yet and a considerable update from the 73 she received on WWE 2K20. Pete Dunne is rated 81, a slight increase from his overall rating from the previous WWE game.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“The stakes will rise”: Bianca Belair teases massive surprise for Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair is one of the top performers on the WWE roster today. She has been on a dream run since the beginning of 2021. Belair kicked off the year with a win in the Women’s Royal Rumble match and earning herself a ticket to main event Wrestlemania 36. She was on the Road to Wrestlemania feuding against the then-Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber match card after Feb. 11 SmackDown

One new match featuring Ronda Rousey was added to the WWE Elimination Chamber card following the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown. The Feb. 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has concluded, meaning that the WWE is one week away from their Elimination Chamber premium live event. The card already features two Elimination Chamber matches and four championship bouts in total. If you thought it was impossible the card could not get any more stacked, it did.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Editing Segment On Friday’s SmackDown

This past Friday WWE taped the next episode of SmackDown, due to the fact the roster will not be in the country next week. The crew will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium event. That means the episode won’t be live this Friday, and WWE will be taking advantage of that to do some editing.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy