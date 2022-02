For what felt like the first time in the Splash Brothers era, Klay Thompson’s shot selection was the subject of much-heated debate. With the Golden State Warriors down by two points to the New York Knicks, Steve Kerr drew up an after-timeout (ATO) play that was seemingly designed to get Stephen Curry the ball. It was a no-brainer choice — Curry is the superstar, the undisputed best player on the team, and the one who drilled a game winner not too long ago against the Houston Rockets.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO