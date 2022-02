The County of Berks has announced that applications for grants made possible through the County’s American Rescue Plan funds are now being accepted. “The Berks County Commissioners are committed to the effective and purposeful deployment of the $81 million the County received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act to support the community’s response and recovery from the COVID- 19 pandemic” reads a statement from the County.

