Meet Sebastian: Anderson Cooper welcomes second baby

Fatherhood suits Anderson Cooper.

The “AC360″ host announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during Thursday’s episode, followed Friday by an Instagram post sharing a photo of the CNN anchor cuddling with the newborn the day he was born.

“(Sebastian) was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he is healthy and happy. Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper, 54, said during the broadcast, noting that the new arrival “already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Sebastian joins older brother, Wyatt, who was born in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Cooper confirmed that he is co-parenting both boys with his best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani, who is in the process of adopting Wyatt, CNN reported.

The couple split in March 2018 after nine years of dating, “Today” reported.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew (Maisani) would be a great dad, and he is,” Cooper told People in September 2021, adding, “We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents.”

In addition to thanking the medical staff who helped with the delivery, Cooper also thanked the surrogate who gave birth to Sebastian.

“The sacrifices she and her family — her entire family — made, and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary,” Cooper said.

©2022 Cox Media Group