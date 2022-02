It was a big week for Rutgers taking down back-to-back ranked teams and its leader was honored for his performance in two games. Geo Baker has been named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week for his performances against Ohio State and Wisconsin. He is the only player in program to receive the weekly honor by the Big Ten and it’s the second time overall that he has.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO