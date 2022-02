AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.

