Sunday was senior day at the Mullins Center, and the Massachusetts women’s basketball team notched another substantial win, trumping Duquesne 89-59. UMass (20-5, 8-3 Atlantic 10) has now played three games in five days yet showed no signs of fatigue as it triumphed in all three contests. The Minutewomen’s unbeaten streak extends to five games, and they have now won 11 of their last 14 games, dating back to their victory at Columbia in December.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO