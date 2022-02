Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira says he's proud of his players after their Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea. Palmeiras took the game to extra time before losing 2-1. Abel later said, "We knew it would be a difficult game. You don't like the three centre-backs, but look at how Chelsea play. I don't want to talk about the result, we lost, and I want to congratulate those who won. Last year, we went where we went, and this year we came in second. We lost to a great team, in a game of details, so I'm very proud of my players.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO