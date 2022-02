A pecan tree older than the town where it stands will soon be cut down due to safety concerns, according to officials in the Georgia town. The massive pecan tree in Mulberry Park is estimated to be over 300 years old, officials with the Town of Breselton said in a Facebook post. It towers over the park and has served as a landmark in the community, but officials recently got unfortunate news.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO