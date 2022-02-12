ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10 points and six assists.

Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Braelen Bridges added 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim 12 and Aaron Cook 11 with six assists for Georgia (6-19, 1-11), which lost its fifth straight.

South Carolina swept the series series and has won 12 straight against the Bulldogs.

In their first meeting this season on Jan. 22, the Gamecocks won 83-66 after rallying from a double-digit, first-half deficit. This time, they erased an eight-point, first-half hole with a 20-0 run on 7-of-10 shooting while Georgia went 0 of 6 with four turnovers.

Georgia closed the gap to 42-38 by halftime and had a lead that lasted nine seconds early in the second half before the Gamecocks went in front for good on a Bryant bucket. A Carter 3-pointer made it 76-66 with just under four minutes left and the lead stayed in double figures.

South Carolina, which leads the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game, was plus-5 in that category and outscored Georgia 18-6 on second-chance points. The Gamecocks won the overall rebounding battle 41-27. They shot 52%, 10% better than the Bulldogs.

South Carolina is at Ole Miss on Tuesday. Georgia is at LSU on Wednesday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 80 - Georgia 68

ATHENS, Ga. – South Carolina is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the first of a two-game road stretch. The Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) are getting set to take on Georgia on Saturday at Stegman Coliseum with tipoff set for 2 p.m. and coverage on the SEC Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wholehogsports.com

Analyzing Arkansas' 68-67 loss at Alabama

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had frustration written all over him when sat down for his Zoom press conference Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 68-67 loss at Alabama. His group came within one stop and one defensive rebound of pushing its winning streak to 10 games, but there was plenty to be irritated by in the narrow loss. Arkansas, which dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC, came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
vucommodores.com

Hard-Fought Defeat at No. 19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 19 Tennessee pulled away from Vanderbilt down the stretch and hung on for a 73-64 win at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The Commodores had made it a two-point game with a little more than five minutes to go, but Tennessee scored eight straight to go up 69-59 with just three minutes to play. Vandy (13-11, 5-7 SEC) couldn’t find another comeback left in the tank.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Advertiser

How LSU basketball thinks it can be a top 10 team after beating Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball had the answer when tested at home, and it left the Tigers feeling awfully good about themselves. LSU beat Mississippi State 69-65 on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (18-7, 6-6 SEC) won for the second straight time following a three-game losing streak that dropped the Tigers out of the USA TODAY...
BATON ROUGE, LA
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Foul trouble nearly costs Vols against Vanderbilt

The No. 19 Tennessee men’s basketball team overcame early foul trouble and held off a late Vanderbilt push to complete a 73-64 win over its in-state rival Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was the Vols’ seventh straight SEC win and their fourth victory in a row.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Gamecocks#Braelen Bridges#Sec#Lsu
abc17news.com

Barisic leads W. Illinois over North Dakota 70-68

MACOMB, Ill. — Luka Barisic had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 70-68. Colton Sandage drew a foul on Matt Norman and made two free throws to give Western Illinois a 69-68 lead with 6 seconds remaining. Will Carius had a steal on the following play and Barisic made a free throw for the final margin. Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Farrar lifts College of Charleston over Drexel 79-75

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Farrar came off the bench to score 17 points to lead College of Charleston to a 79-75 win over Drexel on Monday night. Reyne Smith had 15 points for College of Charleston (14-10, 6-6 Colonial Athletic Association). John Meeks added 13 points and five assists. Dimitrius Underwood had seven rebounds.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak. JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama. Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10. Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night. Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds. Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10),...
DAVIDSON, NC
247Sports

Previewing Mississippi State women's basketball opponent Kentucky

GAME: Women's Basketball - Mississippi State at Kentucky. GAME LOCATION: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, Kentucky. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 5 pm central time, Tuesday, February 15th. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Network+. KENTUCKY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Women's Basketball website link. KENTUCKY'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 10-11 overall, 3-8 in the SEC. KENTUCKY'S 2020/2021 RECORD: 18-9 overall,...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Lady Vols think pink, beat Vandy

The Lady Vols swept Vanderbilt with a 66-52 win in Knoxville and broke out a broom afterwards in the locker room. “I’m proud of our team today,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said Sunday. “I thought that we hung tough against a very gritty Vanderbilt team. They play so hard. And, you know, they don’t make things easy, that’s for sure. But, overall, I’m really proud of our team. 19 assists. We held them to 52 points. I think we did some good things.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy