Video Games

Infernax Review – 8-Bit Gorefest (PS4)

By James Lara
mp1st.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one thing for games to rope in some nostalgia when it comes to artistic vision, and it’s another when it manages to pull off just that and give an amazing gaming experience, too. There’s never been a drought when it comes to retro, pixel art styled games, but one that...

mp1st.com

attackofthefanboy.com

Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Order Guide: Bonuses, Editions, Free PS5 Upgrade, and More

After suffering a delay last year, Horizon Forbidden West is finally making its way to the PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022. A sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the game will allow players to embark on a journey with Aloy as she leads a band of friends on a quest to the mysterious frontier known as the Forbidden West to discover the source of a bizarre plague that kills all it infects. Pre-orders have begun for Horizon Forbidden West and the developers are offering various bundles and editions. In this guide, we will talk about the Pre-Order details as well as list down what you’ll get in each edition, bonus items, free PS5 upgrade among other things.
RETAIL
Collider

'Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles' Gets Release Date on Nintendo Switch

Publisher Sega and game developer CyberConnect2 have announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles has officially received a Nintendo Switch worldwide release date of June 10. The game has been released on other consoles since October 15 and has received mostly positive reactions. Switch players can...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Reports of Patch 1.5 and PS5 Update

Reports have surfaced online suggesting that we won't have to wait long for patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077. Other rumors concern the content of the update and next-gen upgrades for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. There are many indications that CD Projekt RED will release patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch, releasing September 2022

During the February 9 Nintendo Direct live stream, we got our first look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, coming to the Nintendo Switch. The final announcement at the end of the direct gives players a brief look at the upcoming action RPG. While it will not be released during the first half of 2022, we can expect it later this year in September 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Ayleouna Review (PS4) – Some Ups And Many Downs

A gravity defying platformer shooter, Ayleouna is inventive if short, clunky and very rough around the edges. The Finger Guns Review. It has been something of a rewarding ordeal, reviewing the many games that The Voices Games have released on consoles. Since reviewing the infamous Lizard Lady vs The Cats a year ago, the developer has gone on to release a whole host of other games on PS4. Some of them have been utter tripe. Others have shown glimpses of promise. Put into focus, there definitely feels like there has been a positive trend in quality though. That’s most aptly demonstrated in their latest game – Ayleouna. An asteroid hopping platformer with a focus on manipulating gravitational fields, this game is the best of the bunch.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (31st January to 6th February)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? We're heading into quite possibly the craziest month we've seen in PlayStation for quite some time, and it all starts with Dying Light 2: Stay Human. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2022 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2022, click through the links.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

God of War PC Review – A Worthy God Killer

God of War is officially on PC. That’s something I never thought I would ever say, yet here we are, four console generations later, and four years after the release of the highly acclaimed God of War on PS4. A masterpiece that still stands strong, now fully playable to even more gamers thanks to the help of Jetpack Interactive. PC gamers, get ready to experience the AAA quality that PlayStation gamers have had for the last few decades.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Yacht Club Games announces 8-bit action adventure game Mina the Hollower for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games has announced Mina the Hollower, a new action adventure game with an 8-bit aesthetic in the style of Game Boy Color for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). Though platforms are not final and are subject to change. A Kickstarter campaign is seeking $311,503 to fund development.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Disco Elysium Update 1.16 Boogies Out This Feb. 7

Studio ZA/UM has released the Disco Elysium update 1.16 (PS5 version 1.016) which introduces new achievements, along with fixes. Dubbed as “Jamais Vu,” this update is now available across all platforms. Read on for the full Disco Elysium February 7 patch notes to see all the changes implemented.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rise Of The Third Power Review (PS4) – Combining Old And New Elements Make For An Instant Classic

Rise Of The Third Power PS4 Review – Countless attempts pop up in the game industry of developers trying to reignite that retro energy of 8-bit RPGs. Some do well, while others are a complete flop. Then you get something like Rise of The Third Party, which approaches this genre with a modern twist. While these approaches don’t always work either, the team behind Rise of The Third Party more than deserves applause for its final product.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

New Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, February 9

A new Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow, February 9, and Switch players have a ton to look forward to for the first big event for Nintendo this 2022! With a runtime of 40 minutes, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Direct presentation, as well as when and where you can watch it.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Shadow Man Remastered Review (PS4)

Shadow Man Remastered Review: Looking on the Bright Side. It isn’t very often that I go back to the N64 era when playing video games. Despite being well within the prime target demographic during its release, and being head-over-heels in love with it as a child, the fact that it was in that awkward stage of figuring things out with most of its games just isn’t overly appealing to me now that I’m older. That’s not to say that I have a negative opinion of the system, however—there were a ton of great games on there, and you can bet your sweet bippy that I’d jump at the chance to play some of them on different systems. And, hey, what do you know—Nightdive Studios seems to have given everyone such an opportunity with the release of Shadow Man Remastered.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

How Ubisoft Sets the Stage for Far Cry 7 With Far Cry 6 DLC

Far Cry fans wondering where the series goes next may not have to look far, as the latest Far Cry 6 DLC seems to be setting the stage for what may eventually be Far Cry 7. (Note: Major spoiler warning to those who haven’t completed Far Cry 6 and its three pieces of DLC. We suggest you go play those unless you want to be spoiled)
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Horizon Forbidden West New PS4 Footage Shows Shrine Walk Running

Guerrilla Games has debuted some Horizon Forbidden West new PS4 footage, with this latest one showing Aloy walking (running?) to a shrine…and that’s pretty much it. There’s no combat involved or anything of that sort, but just shows us how Guerrilla Games’ upcoming action game looks on last-gen hardware.
VIDEO GAMES

