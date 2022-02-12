Cause of Kohl’s roof collapse identified

A roof collapse on February 11th caused a department store in Summit Township to temporarily close.

The collapse at Kohl’s Department Store on upper Peach Street was caused by collecting snow and water weight from a drainage pipe.

The structure of the building left the show with no way to blow off, forcing the roof to collapse.

Drainage through a pipe also added water to the main roof contributing to more weight with the snow.

The collapse caused substantial damage to the store.

“There was a lot of damage to the roof itself. Lot of structural members in that certain area, but between Perry Hi-Way and Kearsarge and some of the employees, we got all their product out of the way of the collapsed area the best we could,” said Kip Hayford, Fire Chief of Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

No injures were reported from this scene.

