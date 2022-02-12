ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cisse, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past West Virginia 81-58

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia on Saturday.

Cisse sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) on the way to his third double-double of the season. Anderson was 10 of 12 at the free-throw line and added seven boards. Bryce Thompson scored 13.

Oklahoma State took a 36-30 lead after Tyreek Smith’s layup at the buzzer capped a 5-0 run to close out the first half.

Bryce Williams had back-to-back layups to end a 16-2 spurt to open the second half, giving the Cowboys a 52-32 lead with 13:47 remaining. West Virginia (14-10, 3-8) never threatened from there.

Malik Curry topped the Mountaineers with 13 points off the bench. Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman added 12 points each. Sherman made just 4 of 16 shots, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Cowboys shot 48% overall but hit just 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. West Virginia shot 32% overall and made 7 of 27 from distance (26%). Oklahoma State outscored the Mountaineers 40-16 in the paint.

Oklahoma State has held its opponent to less than 60 points in all five of its conference wins. West Virginia beat the Cowboys 70-60 on Jan. 11.

Oklahoma State travels to play No. 8 Kansas on Monday. West Virginia travels to play Kansas State on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

