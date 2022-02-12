Trump Ripped Up So Many Documents Aides Knew His Shredding Style

Even Nixon had more regard for the historical record and the office itself. Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Suppose you elected as president a person who habitually lies, cheats at golf, cheats on his spouses, appears to cheat on his taxes, attempted to steal an election, reneges on debts, promised pardons to government officials he had instructed to break the law, told his followers to punch protesters, and who, as a young man, is alleged to have hired someone to take the SAT for him? Would you expect him to abide by either the spirit or the letter of the Presidential Records Act, which requires presidents to preserve historically relevant materials? Or, given what you know about this president, who just happens to be Donald Trump, would you assume he would violate it by ripping up, flushing, or pilfering government documents?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO