Current Records: Davidson 20-3; Rhode Island 12-10 The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a matchup against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Rhode Island and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Wildcats should still be feeling good after a victory, while Rhode Island will be looking to right the ship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO