ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog poo is so full of nutrients, it’s actually harming nature reserves

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUZfu_0eCu6Jep00

GHENT, Belgium (StudyFinds.org) — Dog feces and urine could be damaging nature reserves because of how many nutrients they carry. A surprising new study reveals that a dog’s waste contains so much nitrogen and phosphorus, it’s actually beyond the legal limits for fertilization!

While dog owners typically know to pick up after their dogs in cities, researchers in Belgium say many people often assume their pets have free rein on country walks. Now, scientists have discovered man’s best friend might not be as helpful in “fertilizing” nature as people may think. The team recommends people walking their dogs in green spaces should continue to pick up after their pooch.

“We were surprised by how high nutrient inputs from dogs could be. Atmospheric nitrogen inputs from agriculture, industry and traffic rightfully receive a lot of policy attention, but dogs are entirely neglected in this respect,” says lead author Professor Pieter De Frenne of Ghent University in a media release.

The team recorded the number of dogs visiting four nature reserves close to the city of Ghent in Belgium over an 18-month period during their study. Then, they modeled different scenarios based on the concentration of nutrients found in dog urine and feces.

Each year, the study finds dog feces and urine add an average of 24 pounds of nitrogen and 11 pounds of phosphorus per hectare (about 2.5 acres) to nature reserves. For comparison, the total level of nitrogen added to soils across Europe from fossil fuel emissions and agriculture ranges from 11 to 55 pounds per hectare.

Picking up after your dog gets rid of nearly all phosphorus

Some of the scenarios looked at whether keeping dogs on a leash or picking up after them would make a difference. However, even on a leash, dogs fertilized small areas around paths, adding 385 pounds of nitrogen and 160 pounds of phosphorus per hcectare every year.

“In our scenario where all dogs were kept on leashes, we found that in these concentrated areas around paths, nutrient inputs of both nitrogen and phosphorus exceeded legal limits for fertilization of agricultural land. Which is quite staggering as our study concerned nature reserves!” Prof. De Frenne says.

Getting owners to keep their dogs on a leash and pick up their “number twos” reduced fertilization levels by 56 percent for nitrogen and 97 percent for phosphorus. This is because both feces and urine contain nitrogen, whereas nearly all of the phosphorus comes from dog poo.

Adding nutrients to nature reserves might sound beneficial, but in reality, it only helps certain species who then outcompete others.

“In many nature reserves, the management is specifically directed towards lowering soil nutrient levels to enhance plant and animal biodiversity. This can be done through methods like mowing and hay removal,” Prof. De Frenne explains.

“Our findings suggest that the currently neglected inputs of dogs in nature reserves could delay restoration goals.”

Researchers say they can improve their data by recording breeds of dogs, as well as their size, weight, and the number of times they go to the bathroom. Geo-referencing dog feces and urine locations could also help identify fertilization hotspots.

The findings appear in the British Ecological Society journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence .

South West News Service writer Tom Campbell contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Do dogs naturally hate cats?

A: There are plenty of myths about our dogs. We turned to the American Kennel Club to help sort fact from fiction. Myth: Dogs and cats are enemies. Movies and television have pitted dogs and cats against each other as natural enemies. But they don't hate each other at all. Especially if raised together from young ages, dogs and cats can peacefully coexist and even become companions. If you have a dog and want to add a cat to your home, make sure your dog breed is compatible with cats. In some dog breeds, the sight of a small animal can trigger their hunting instinct. Let them sniff each other out and give them time to get familiar with each other.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Reserves#Dog Feces#Nutrients#Biodiversity#Ghent University
Mother Jones

Your Best Friend’s Poop Is Harmful to Nature

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Dog feces and urine are being deposited in nature reserves in such quantities that it is likely to be damaging wildlife, according to a new study. The analysis found that the...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Are mosquito-killing natural pesticides unintentionally harming frogs?

The question of how pesticides affect public health and the environment has generated a lot of attention in Québec. Pesticides are widely used and often end up in our natural environment. Pesticides are useful for killing weeds (herbicides), fungi (fungicides), insect pests in agriculture and fleas in pets (insecticides)....
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Dog waste may harm nature reserve biodiversity by fertilising the soil

Taking your dog for a walk in a nature reserve could harm biodiversity because its faeces and urine bring in excess nitrogen and phosphorus to the ecosystem. While the effects of dogs on wildlife, through disease transmission and disturbance, have been well-studied, little is known about the impact of their waste.
ANIMALS
BBC

Caerphilly: Dog poo on rugby youth's face

An eight-year-old rugby player was left with dog poo on his face during training. Jake was warming up with his club in Caerphilly county when his father Ben noticed something on his face. Ben, who also coaches the team, said it was "just lucky" the dog mess did not go...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Pets
Newswise

Dog feces and urine could be harming nature reserves, according to new study

Newswise — New research finds that dogs being walked in nature reserves contribute a significant amount of nutrients to the environment through their faeces and urine, which researchers warn could negatively impact local biodiversity. The research is published in the British Ecological Society journal, Ecological Solutions and Evidence. Significant...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Dog feces can harm the environment and disrupt ecosystems

New research led by Ghent University has found that when dogs are walked in nature, they contribute a substantial amount of nutrients to the environment through their feces and urine. This has a negative impact on local biodiversity and ecosystem functioning. The researchers examined four nature reserves around the city...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Blooming flowers, fledgling birds … the UK’s spring is early – and always will be

A blackbird feeding a fledged youngster in early January. Red campions flowering four months early. And the earliest recorded sighting of a rare beetle. Wildlife experts and gardeners are reporting a series of highly unusual early sightings of flora, fauna, insects and birds across Britain, some of them weeks before when they would normally appear, in a further sign that rising global temperatures are having a significant impact on British wildlife.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Dog Thrown From Moving Car Can’t Understand Why His Family Left Him

Each year, an estimated 3.3 million dogs are surrendered to shelters or taken off the streets in the U.S. alone. It’s a staggering number and doesn’t even account for dogs who live their lives as strays and never make it into a shelter or rescue. Some people have...
PETS
Phys.org

The habitat of important wild pollinators is under threat

Honeybees are common pollinators, but wild bees, including bumble bees, and other insects such as hoverflies, beetles and butterflies, are also needed for pollination and are important in many different ways. With simple measures, we can help these insects thrive so they can contribute to a diversity of wild flowers, crops and rich nature experiences.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

The Worst Poisonous and Invasive Plants for Your Yard

When you think of unwanted plants, things like dandelions, quack grass and other common weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind. But occasionally, we inadvertently plant a seedy character that takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomach ache (or worse) if eaten.
GARDENING
HGTV

Growing Tomatoes in Pots

Tomatoes of all shapes and sizes are classic choices for growing in a vegetable garden, but there are also lots of great reasons to try them in containers, too. It’s much easier to protect the plants from critters such as deer and rabbits if the plants are growing close to your house, and having them nearby keeps them handy for harvesting. Container growing keeps the roots away from troublesome pests and diseases that might be in the soil, too. It helps you control how much water they get and when, a big plus if your garden soil tends to be especially soggy or sandy. Pots are also a perfect solution if you want to enjoy fresh-picked tomatoes but your gardening space is limited to a patio or balcony.
GARDENING
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy