Invasion of Ukraine 'not without risk' for Putin: Keane

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
Gen. Mark Milley Reportedly Warned Congress That a Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Cause Kyiv to Fall Within 72 Hours

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly told lawmakers during closed-door briefings this week that if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine takes place, then Kyiv could fall within 72 hours. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported Saturday that multiple congressional sources told her...
FOREIGN POLICY
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Biden's 6 instant decisions if Russia invades Ukraine

Don’t write off Kyiv, but if Vladimir Putin attacks "any day" under cover of wargames in Belarus starting this week, President Biden will have an instant decision to make. Ukraine does not want U.S. or NATO ground forces. They’ve already lost 14,000 in the eastern region conflict with Russia and want to fight Russia themselves.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rove asks why White House is sending Harris to Munich

Fox News contributor Karl Rove expressed confusion over why the White House decided to send Vice President Kamala Harris to the Munich Security Conference on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday. KARL ROVE: "The good news, though, is that the Munich Security Conference will be attended by a large number of U.S....
POTUS
Ukrainian official warns Russia has 48 hours to explain military activities on border

Ukraine took steps Friday to demand answers from Russia within the next 48 hours following months of persistent and uncertain military aggression along their shared border. Russia continues to deny any intent to invade the former Soviet nation despite its troop buildup of not only an estimated 100,000 troops in Russia, but the deployment of another 30,000 Russian troops to neighboring Belarus.
MILITARY
Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY

