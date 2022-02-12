2 Mississippi teachers get national recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi teachers have earned national recognition as recipients of the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Millicent Gunter of Bayou View Elementary in the Gulfport School District and Laura Bivins of Ann Smith Elementary in the Madison School District both teach mathematics and were announced as winners Wednesday in a news release.

“These teachers represent the best of the best,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I join with their schools, districts and communities in congratulating them for receiving this well-deserved national recognition.”

The recognition is the highest award kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teachers can get from the U.S. government.

Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.