With only seven games left in the regular season, #10 Baylor Men’s Basketball (20-4) finally plays pre-season #5 team in the country #20 Texas Longhorns (18-6). The Longhorns are a very up and down team. They’ve beaten the top team in the conference (Kansas) but lost to some of the worst teams (Iowa State, Kansas State). Somehow, they are tied for third in the Big 12, only one game behind Baylor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO