ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Darius Slay on Steven Nelson returning to the Eagles, earning a huge payday in free agency

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHNKy_0eCu5aMR00

The plan for the Eagles this offseason is to the assets General Manager Howie Roseman has accumulated, and provide Nick Sirianni with dynamic talent on both sides of the ball.

The first opportunity will come in NFL free agency and one of the top cornerbacks on the market is already on the Philadelphia roster.

The Eagles need talented playmakers on defense and Nelson could again provide that valuable experience at cornerback, opposite Darius Slay.

After signing a modest one-year, $4 million deal last summer, Nelson will again test NFL free agency again this offseason, and Slay is hopeful that he remains with the Eagles, but wants his teammate to land a large contract regardless.

“I appreciate him picking us because I told him ‘If you come over here, we can do this thing together,’ and I hope I did a good job of helping him earn some money this offseason,” Slay said to Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “But I hope it’s with us.”

Following his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Nelson joined the Steelers as a big-money free-agent signing prior to the 2019 campaign, and he started all 30 games he played, with three interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 109 total tackles.

With Philadelphia, Nelson logged 50 total tackles in 16 games started, amassing 1 interception, and 7 passes defended.

If Nelson is looking for another big-money deal, he’ll likely have to look elsewhere, but at a valuable team-friendly rate with incentives, the veteran cornerback would be a welcome signing regardless of Howie Roseman likely landing another cornerback in the first round.

Comments / 0

Related
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Three Free Agent Fits For The Eagles

As the NFL season comes to an end, the next big thing everyone looks forward to is the beginning of free agency. With the Eagles financially able to participate in the big part of free agency this year, let’s take a look at three free agents that would fit in well and immediately help the team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Carson Wentz Will Likely Not Return To The Colts

Despite having a superb year with the Indianapolis Colts in his first season with the team, quarterback Carson Wentz might be one-and-done in Indy. According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Colts are leaning towards trading or releasing Wentz before March 19th. Wentz’s $15 million base salary will become fully guaranteed on that day.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
FanSided

NFL writer believes Jalen Hurts puts Eagles in ‘QB purgatory’

Even if we all disagree about which side of the argument we support, we can understand why the debate exists. Following four starts as QB1 to close his rookie season, the Philadelphia Eagles still weren’t banking on Jalen Hurts. Instead, they held on to the hope that they could repair the burned bridge linking themselves and Carson Wentz. We all know how that turned out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Payday#American Football#Chiefs#Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The five teams who can follow the Rams' win-now, pay later path to the Super Bowl

The Rams assembled a super team to win the 2021 NFL championship. All they had to do to build it was trade away seven years worth of first round draft picks. Los Angeles general manager Les Snead emerged as the patron saint of the win-now philosophy after executing trades that brought players like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller to the Rams. In the process, he set the borders for a precarious championship window. So far, it’s stayed open long enough for the Rams to win their first Super Bowl on the west coast. With much of that talent intact for 2022, there’s a good chance it could remain open next winter.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Roseman Wins! Looks Like Eagles Win Trade with Colts

It appears there will be clear winner in the Eagles trade with Indianapolis, involving Carson Wentz last offseason. The Eagles acquired a first-round pick, along with a third-round pick in last year's draft in exchange for Wentz. Philadelphia used the extra third-round pick to move in the draft to select DeVonta Smith.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s future with Colts looks ‘bleak’

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, they believed he would be the franchise quarterback necessary to take the team to the next level. Now, after a year that saw Wentz hold onto the ball for a long time and overall subpar play, the Colts appear to be moving on from the once-promising star.
NFL
NBC Sports

Wentz's future with Colts is reportedly 'bleak'

After just one year, Carson Wentz’s future with the Colts is “bleak,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said Sunday. Mortensen said on NFL Countdown that Wentz's stay with Frank Reich in Indianapolis is shaping up to be a very short one. “For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts,...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
EagleMaven

Yes, the Eagles Have a Chance Next Season

One of the tortured exercises around the NFL after the Super Bowl is to compare the local team to what just took home the Lombardi Trophy. You’ll see pieces and hot takes in the coming days imploring the Eagles to go all-in just like the Super Bowl LVI champs, the Los Angeles Rams, who edged the frugal Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday night.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Preparing To Move On From QB Carson Wentz?

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen (per Matt Mullin) reported Sunday that the situation between the Colts and QB Carson Wentz looks “bleak.”. Wentz received no assurances from the Colts following a disappointing end to the regular season in which they failed to qualify for the playoffs after a loss to the Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Comment On Eagles Fans Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t one to hold his tongue when he has something on his mind. It makes for great TV when Jones is doing an interview. Well, that was the case earlier this week when he was asked about his relationship with Philadelphia Eagles fans. “I...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Report: Carson Wentz will probably be traded or released by Colts

Less than 365 days since the Philadelphia Eagles traded their starting quarterback to the Colts, it looks like Carson Wentz is already done in Indianapolis. NFL insider Chris Mortensen had the following to say during an ESPN appearance on Sunday morning:. “For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Eagles Fans

The Dallas Cowboys failed to make the Super Bowl – or win a playoff game – and Jerry Jones isn’t holding anything back. Jones has had some brutally honest comments at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Earlier this weekend, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys took...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

COLTS LIKELY TO SEND WENTZ PACKING BY MARCH 18, ESPN SAYS!

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that the Colts will “probably” trade or release Wentz “by March 18,” just before he is due guaranteed $7 million on March 19. According to The Athletic, that is also when Wentz’s $6.29 million roster bonus is due. As of now, the Colts owe Wentz $15 million for the 2022 season. If the Colts move on from Wentz before then, the franchise would not have to pay out the other $13.29 million.
NFL
EagleMaven

Wide-Open NFC May Spur Eagles to Deal for Russell Wilson

Joe Burrow came up three points short in winning his first Super Bowl in just his second NFL season, with the Los Angeles Rams beating his Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday night. Cincy's QB, though, will be a big winner when it comes to earning a contract extension. It's something...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy