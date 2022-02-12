ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Analyst Austin Arnold Says Holders of Algorand And The Sandbox Should Be Thrilled

By Bibhu Pattnaik
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
During his latest YouTube update, crypto analyst Austin Arnold said that this is a good time if you hold on to the Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) token, as the DeFi blockchain's foundation recently hired its new CEO Staci Warden. “She has heavy experience in the traditional finance...

Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Follows Nio, Xpeng In Filing For Metaverse Trademark: Report

BYD Co (OTC:BYDDY), backed by veteran investor Warren Buffett, has filed for the Metaverse trademark, cnEVpost reported on Monday. What Happened: The Shenzhen, China-headquartered BYD has applied for the "BYD Metaverse" close on the heels of local rivals such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) filing for their own multiple Metaverse trademarks.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Analysts turn bullish as banking giant DBS prepares to open the floodgates to crypto

Singapore’s multinational bank DBS is set to take its cryptocurrency desk live in 2022. DBS joins the league of banking and financial services institutions bullish on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Active Bitcoin network users continue to rise, signaling an increase in BTC adoption worldwide. Analysts await confirmation of Bitcoin’s uptrend;...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 15, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today. JPMorgan: Bond traders overpricing a hawkish Fed. (NYSE: JPM) Ukraine declares ‘day of unity’ amid possible attack. Trudeau invokes emergency measures for first time. Top Things To Know In Fintech:. BlockFi to pay penalties, go public. UAE...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $143,497 (49,999 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $143,497, which is 10.53x the current floor price of 4.61467616 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($143,497 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

$29M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $29,307,284 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x9ec9bc7fb027448bb2670c4bd56043ea9dfd2dcc. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

How to Mine Cryptocurrency

When you first hear about cryptocurrency mining, it sounds too good to be true. By using your computing equipment to verify transactions on a blockchain, you'll earn crypto rewards. It doesn't require much effort on your part, so once you get it set up, it's passive income for you. But...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $38M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $38,494,202 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Rallies on the Horizon for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Coin Bureau

One popular crypto analyst foresees imminent breakouts for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the latest update from Coin Bureau, pseudonymous host Guy tells his 1,940,000 subscribers that he sees a small bull flag for the largest crypto asset by market cap. Bull flags are technical patterns consisting...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

“I Expect $ADA Holders To Be Disappointed”, Crypto Researcher Chris Burniske Calls Cardano “Vaporware”

Chris Burniske has called Cardano a vaporware. He argues that Cardano has failed to deliver on its promises. Cardano proponents have argued otherwise. Critics of Cardano continue to argue it does not have any substantial use case to show for its market valuation. A popular crypto researcher has called the largest proof-of-stake blockchain a “vaporware”. Cardano proponents argue otherwise, however, pointing to working dApps on the network.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Price: Super Bowl Is a Big Win for Coinbase, but a Loss for Bitcoin

The crypto-related hype surrounding Sunday's Super Bowl produced mix results as bitcoin failed to reach $50,000, while Coinbase Global saw an "historic and unprecedented" reaction to its commercial during the big game. The championship game, which saw the LA Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, had been dubbed the 'Crypto Bowl'...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Discord CEO Jason Citron: Net Worth, Salary, and How He Got Into Tech

Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevsky are the masterminds behind Discord, which is a communication platform. Discord attracts millions of people who seek to communicate with others in the gaming world. While Discord isn't just for the gaming community, it has become popular in that tech niche. Does Citron still own Discord and what's his net worth?
BUSINESS
Benzinga

26,700 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $76,869,984 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xf9225f3288f6cb0d0f80a5561e73102565e8bd8c. $76 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xdbfc4549b325b6f00013a3861b87aab6696fdbee. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
Tom Handy

Famed investor Cathie Wood sees six figures for Ethereum

Ethereum has drawn a lot of criticism lately over its high gas fees. But this cryptocurrency has a lot of potential today to be a winner over Bitcoin. Personally, I own more Ethereum than Bitcoin as I was adding more to my portfolio over the past year.
