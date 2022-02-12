ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Love’s 18, Tar Heels’ blistering start sinks Seminoles 94-74

WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fx9aH_0eCu54OY00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a dominating first half, including scoring the first 18 points of the game, to roll to a 94-74 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Amando Bacot had his 19th double-double with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). RJ Davis and Brady Manek both added 16 points.

North Carolina made 7 of 10 shots, including three 3s and a three-point play, while FSU missed its first nine shots with three turnovers before making a free throw at the 13:03 mark. Love had two 3s and Leaky Black the and-one.

Cam’Ron Fletcher made Florida State’s first basket at 11:32, making the score 24-3. The Seminoles missed 10 shots and had four turnovers, while only grabbing three rebounds, although UNC didn’t provide many opportunities on the boards, shooting 11 of 14 through the first 10 minutes.ADVERTISEMENT

It was 62-24 at the half, the largest lead the Tar Heels ever had in a league game. They did it shooting 74.2% (23 of 31), their best half shooting in four years, including 9 of 12 from 3-point range. Love had a career-high five 3s and finished 6 of 8 from distance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after halftime while N.C. State missed […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

McGusty, Wong rally Miami past Wake Forest 76-72

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

ECU tennis team improves to 2-2 with win over UNC Greensboro

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In the first outdoor match of the season, the East Carolina women’s tennis team took a dominant 6-1 victory over visiting UNCG on Sunday. “Conditions were not ideal today, but we managed to take some big steps forward, particularly in doubles,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “Another great atmosphere and gutsy win! […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

LeGar named AAC Midfielder of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After starting the season with a hat trick in the first quarter of a 13-4 win at Radford, Nicole LeGar of the East Carolina lacrosse team has been named the AAC Midfielder of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. The Pirates started the season with a dominant win […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
WNCT

Thompson named AAC Player of the Week for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a week with a pair of wins full of clutch buckets, Taniyah Thompson of the East Carolina women’s basketball team was named the AAC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. “Taniyah has been incredible these last couple of weeks,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “She […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Virginia Tech make history, 66-61 over No. 23 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61 on Sunday afternoon. Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WNCT

Hugley, Horton lead Pitt past NC State 71-69

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Ithiel Horton scored four key points in the final 17 seconds to lead Pittsburgh to a 71-69 victory over NC State on Saturday. A layup by Horton gave Pitt a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds remaining then Thomas Allen hit a 3-pointer to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

ECU dominates Radford in lacrosse season opener

RADFORD, Va. – A dominant first half allowed the East Carolina lacrosse team to cruise to a 13-4 win over Radford on Saturday afternoon. ECU improves to 1-0 on the season while Radford drops to 0-1. It did not take East Carolina long to get out of the gate. Just 1:15 into the game, Ellie […]
RADFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Ron Fletcher
WNCT

Banchero’s 16 points, 14 boards leads No. 7 Duke past BC

BOSTON (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds and No. 7 Duke pulled away midway into the second half for a 72-61 victory over Boston College on Saturday. Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils […]
BOSTON, MA
WNCT

Pirates smother Memphis, 68-38

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A record defensive effort helped East Carolina top Memphis 68-38 in American Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum. ECU improves to 10-14 overall with a 3-8 AAC record while Memphis drops to 13-9 on the year with a 4-7 league record. How It Happened Neither team could get […]
NBA
WNCT

SMU pulls away from ECU in second half, wins 80-66

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Emmanuel Bandoumei paced four SMU double-figure scorers Saturday night as the Mustangs used a big second half to post an 80-66 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. SMU (18-5, 9-2 AAC) moved into first place in the league standings with the victory while the Pirates […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Coastal Carolina Downs East Carolina, 10-4

CONWAY, S.C. – East Carolina wrapped up its opening weekend of competition Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 loss to host Coastal Carolina on the final day of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium. The Pirates (1-4) and Chanticleers (3-2) combined for eight errors in the contest as Coastal Carolina held a slight 7-6 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seminoles#Unc#Nexstar#Tar Heels#Ap
WNCT

Pirates drop two on Saturday in Kickin’ Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell in a pair of games Saturday on day two of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The Pirates could not make late leads stand in either contest, falling to Georgetown 3-2 in nine innings and Purdue by […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Grizzlies hold off late rally by Hornets to win 5th straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and four steals, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 boards for the […]
NBA
WNCT

ECU wins 10 events at indoor track meet in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina track and field program proved that it’s prepared to tackle the conference championships in a couple of weeks, taking 10 event titles at the Kenneth Giles Invitational this weekend inside the Virginia Beach Sports Center.   “We had a great meet this weekend with both teams,” director of […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
FSU
WNCT

ENC fans hit the bars, enjoy festive Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina locals were out all Sunday afternoon prepping for the Super Bowl. Crowds only increased the closer it got to kickoff. Sports bars in Greenville were full of customers that spent their Super Bowl Sunday eating, drinking, watching the game and cheering on their favorite team. “The Bengals … […]
NFL
WNCT

Pigskin Pig-Out Party set for April 8-9 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party is returning in 2022 and is scheduled for April 8-9. The Pigskin Pig-Out is a family-oriented festival-style event surrounding the annual East Carolina Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The 37th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out will again feature a weekend of barbecue with the famous […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy