Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After opening the season with a tightly contested 12-9 win against Stanford, Syracuse faced Binghamton in its second game of the season. The highest the Orange have ever scored in a game is 25 goals, and SU was two shy of that number as a result of its offensive prowess throughout the game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO