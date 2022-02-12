Dozens support Funkstown small businesses at ‘Cupid and Cocoa’

FUNKSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — We’re only a few days away from Valentine’s Day, and small businesses in Washington county are celebrating a little early. Dozens of people came out to Funkstown’s Cupid and Cocoa.

If you haven’t gotten your Valentine something special this holiday, it’s not too late. You can find the perfect gift, support small businesses and get some free hot cocoa while doing it.

“Typically, February starts out as a slow month. So hopefully, this will help kick things off. It’s been really busy this morning, so hopefully, it’ll be like that the rest of the day,” said Jessica Snyder, Owner of Guten Tag Home and Garden.

Snyder is also one of the organizers for Funktown’s Cupid and Cocoa.

“Basically just try to generate more business and Funkstown to get people walking around town again and after winter and covid,” said Snyder.

Today’s event brought out some familiar faces and some new ones.

“I didn’t even know it was gardening, and my grandmother loves gardening. So I was like, aww,” said shopper Celeste Crumbs.

Some customers couldn’t resist the sweet aroma of hot cocoa in the air.

Connie Mckenzie works at Two Blondes Apparel, and she says having events like this means so much to small business owners.

“Today’s been amazing. It’s been a steady flow of customers. Whatever we can do just to drum up more business for everybody around us. It’s not just for us. It’s for the community,” said McKenzie.

Organizers say they hope to have more events like this to encourage people to support small businesses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.