Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is ready to move on from the Ben Simmons-related drama that has been hanging over the organization for the entirety of the current campaign. The Sixers traded Simmons -- along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks -- to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap prior to the NBA's trade deadline earlier this week. The move ended an extremely eventful, ugly saga, and Embiid is now just happy to be able to put it all behind him.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO