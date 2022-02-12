ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Affirm (AFRM) Stock: $140 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) have received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) have received a $140 price target...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Dollar General (DG) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a Schedule 13G filing. The Schedule 13G filing shows that...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Affirm Holdings Inc Lrb#Gmv
pulse2.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. The Form 8-K...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

TC BioPharm (TCBP) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of TC BioPharm Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TC BioPharm Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) — a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications — increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to TC Biopharm announcing the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,117,648 American Depositary Shares and warrants to purchase up to 8,235,296 ADSs, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Illumina (ILMN) Stock: $562 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) have received a $562 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) have received a $562 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Dan Brennan is maintaining an “Outperform” rating. Brennan adjusted the rating based on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

BitNile (NILE) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BitNile publishing an unaudited update on its Bitcoin production activity.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews increased the price...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Vivakor (VIVK) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) – a socially responsible operator, acquirer, and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions – fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Vivakor announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $8 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Pfizer (PFE) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) fell by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) fell by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Moderna (MRNA) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Weber (WEBR) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Weber’s first-quarter results. Weber reported a Q1...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sea (SE) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added a group of 54 mobile apps on its banned apps list in the country. This list included Sea’s “Garena Free Fire.”
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BioNTech (BNTX) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell by over 8.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell by over 8.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kaival Brands (KAVL) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a court decision. Following months of...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Amesite (AMST) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) fell by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) fell by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Amesite announcing the pricing of its best efforts underwritten public offering of 3,437,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.80 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for an aggregate offering of approximately $2.75 million. This offering is expected to close on February 16, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) – the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America – increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Cornerstone Building Brands acknowledges the receipt of a non-binding, best, and final proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) to acquire all of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock that CD&R does not already own for $24.65 in cash per share.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) increased by over 2.4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) increased by over 2.4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aldar Properties PJSC and Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers, have signed a landmark commitment that will see Apollo-managed funds and clients invest a total of $1.4 billion in strategic capital to drive Aldar’s transformational growth initiatives.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy