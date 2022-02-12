Affirm (AFRM) Stock: $140 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The stock price of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) – a socially responsible operator, acquirer, and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions – fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Vivakor announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $8 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO