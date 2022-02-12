Affirm (AFRM) Stock: $140 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The stock price of TC BioPharm Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TC BioPharm Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) — a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications — increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to TC Biopharm announcing the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,117,648 American Depositary Shares and warrants to purchase up to 8,235,296 ADSs, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
