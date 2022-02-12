ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia-Ukraine explained: Inside the crisis as US, allies await next move

By USA TODAY Staff Reports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snZoW_0eCu4ZSn00
February 5, 2022: A Ukrainian serviceman patrols along a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions. Vadim Ghirda, AP

More than 100,000 Russian forces have massed near the Ukrainian border , prompting Western countries to shore up NATO’s eastern flank with military deployments even while diplomacy is ongoing to avert a crisis.

The Russian provocation appears to be President Vladimir Putin’s latest effort to undermine Ukraine's democracy and halt its growing alignment with the West.

The U.S. and its NATO allies fear Russia will advance into Ukraine on a larger scale and start a new stage of the military conflict that began in 2014, with Russia's takeover of Crimea.

With tensions rising, NATO says it will shift military resources to eastern Europe and the U.S. has put 8,500 troops on alert.

Looking for the latest news and deeper background on the conflict? Read on for USA Today's coverage.

►Live updates: Biden tells Putin US and allies will respond 'decisively' if Russia invades Ukraine

The biggest weapon in Ukraine-Russia crisis? If it's not artillery, it could be energy.

•••

Spark for a wider war? Why the US cares so much about Russia's aggression

•••

Better trained, better equipped: A look at Russia and Ukraine's militaries

•••

Respect, fear, power: What's motivating Putin to threaten Ukraine?

•••

Devastated by years of war, Ukrainians in Luhansk region want it to end

•••

Russians, Ukrainianswage fragile peace at Winter Olympics

•••

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact fuel prices in U.S.

•••

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia-Ukraine explained: Inside the crisis as US, allies await next move

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘It Doesn’t Take Much to Slit the Throat of a Russian Soldier’: Fox News Reporter Predicts ‘Brutal’ Slog If Russia Invades Ukraine

Fox News’ national security correspondent predicted Russia would be in for a “brutal” occupation of Ukraine in the event Russia invades the country. Jennifer Griffin stated that the Russian military might “get drained” in a prolonged occupation, just as it did in Afghanistan after invading and occupying that country for a decade.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Luhansk#Crimea#Avdiivka#French#German#Ap#Nato#Ukrainians#Russians
Telegraph

If Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, you wouldn't know it in Moscow

If Vladimir Putin really was on the brink of launching a generation-defining war, you would not know it in Moscow. Russia’s surprise annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 was preceded by several months of incessant anti-Ukrainian propaganda on state television tightly controlled by the Kremlin. This time, the Kremlin is not priming Russians for an all-out war.
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Monday, the first of several planned NATO deployments amid fears in the region about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. read more. The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is...
MILITARY
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
The Guardian

Monday briefing: western leaders in urgent push to avoid war

Top story: Johnson ‘plans more military help for Kyiv’. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are today’s top stories. A diplomatic offensive by western governments to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine was stepped up again this morning as Downing Street said Boris Johnson would travel to Europe later in the week for talks with allies, and German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, was due to land in Kyiv to meet the Ukrainian president. No 10 said the prime minister would be working to bring Russia “back from the brink” and was also said to be working with allies to provide further defensive and economic support to Kyiv. The immediate diplomatic focus was on Scholz, who is expected to discuss with Volodymyr Zelenskiy how Germany could help stabilise Ukraine’s economy after fears of an imminent war took a toll on its currency. Scholz said on the eve of his departure that any Russia attack would lead to “tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and which we can immediately put into force”. He will fly to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin tomorrow. Stock markets fell in Asia overnight amid jitters about Ukraine, while oil soared to a seven-year high of $95.46 a barrel.
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

385K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy